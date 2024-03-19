Glitter Magazine | New Elizabeth Olson projects in the works

Todd Williamson/CBS

Award-winning actor Elizabeth Olson is booked and busy for the next few months. From science fiction to romantic comedy, here are some of his upcoming projects.

First, Olsen will star in Todd Solondz’s play love child With Charles Melton. According to Diversity, the film follows Misty (Olson), a woman stuck in a loveless marriage and dissatisfied with her husband. Her young son Junior is her only comfort. When a handsome stranger named Izzy (Melton) mysteriously shows up, Junior hatches a plan to get his father out of the picture so Misty can marry Izzy instead.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of Todd’s work and collaborating with him on this film is a dream come true,” she said. No official date has been announced love child However, its estimated release is around 2025.

In addition, according to Daily Screen, Olsen will co-star alongside Alicia Vikander in the dystopian sci-fi film. Directed by first French filmmaker Fleur Fortune, assessment Tells the story of a futuristic world ravaged by climate change. Due to which there has been a drastic change in the society. Everything is monitored, including the lives of a young couple (Olsen and Vikander). The couple is evaluated in a controlled environment for seven days. But soon, things start to go awry.

As this is Fortune’s debut, it will be exciting to see what he does with this talented cast and a compelling premise.

Also, A24’s upcoming romantic comedy Eternity Olsen, as well as Miles Teller and Callum Turner will feature. This time, he just won’t be acting in it. Tea Wandavision The actress and Taylor will also executive produce the film along with director David Frein.

In addition, according to The last line, plot details are currently being kept under wraps. But the film is rumored to be a romantic comedy where everyone has to decide who they want to spend their life with forever. There is no official release date for this film either.

Olsen fans can expect a new repertoire of amazing performances from the Emmy-nominated actress in the near future.