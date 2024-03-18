Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce and agree on child custody

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorced in February after 11 years of marriage, according to information from “People” magazine. A source close to the couple told Paris Match that they have and should stay in Paris.

Rumors had been circulating for months. “People” magazine confirmed this Friday, March 8, that Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced. The Israeli-American actress filed for divorce in July 2023. The final decision was later made in February in France, where the couple had recently settled. Natalie Portman’s spokesperson confirmed the information.

“It was very difficult for him at first, but his friends rallied around him and helped him through the worst of it. Natalie has become stronger through this truly difficult and painful year. She finds joy in her family, friends and work,” a friend told PEOPLE.

According to the magazine, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied may have agreed to “maintain a certain family unity.” The actress and the choreographer would thus have been able to “reach an amicable understanding regarding the custody of the children”. They will do anything to save their son Aleph, 12, and their daughter Amalia, 7. “Her biggest priority is ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben truly love their children and are also focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important to them.” The couple A close source told Paris Match that the two ex-lovers will remain in Paris, where the choreographer works.

In May, Natalie Portman seemed to be at her lowest ebb when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival. At the same time, tabloids suggested that Benjamin Millepied was having an extramarital affair. A few weeks later, she reappeared with a smile at Roland-Garros or even in the stands at the Parc des Princes. Maybe thanks to her friend Kristin Scott Thomas, reported by “Here.”