Avatar actress Zoe Saldana steps out in baggy blue jeans for a stroll in Venice

She recently spent $17.5 million on a mansion in celebrity-loving Montecito.

But on Wednesday, Zoe Saldana was spotted in the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice.

The 45-year-old actress kept things casual and comfortable in baggy blue jeans, a dark sweater and a pair of trendy sneakers.

Adding a touch of luxury to her ensemble, Zoe accessorized with a Chanel handbag.

She wore red lipstick, small gold hoop earrings, and her hair in a loose bun.

The Avatar star and his family bought a $17.5 million mansion this fall in the city that is home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Before moving north to Santa Barbara County, Zoe listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $16.5 million — nearly double the $8.7 million she paid for it in 2016, per Zillow.

Not much information is available about his new Montecito dig except that it’s a 10,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms on five acres.

Last year, The Adam Project star opened up about what it’s like raising three boys.

She and her husband are parents to twins Cy and Bowie, eight, and Zane, six, calling the journey ‘the most amazing thing, but it’s real.’

‘We’re here to set a very big tone for them about how to be in life, how to react, how to regulate, how to repair, how to heal, how to stand up for yourself,’ she told people.

At one point she tripped over a pair of stylish sunglasses while strolling down the sidewalk

‘So they’re constantly mirroring what you do, knowing you’re being observed all the time,’ she continued. ‘It definitely makes you more mindful than you’ve ever been in your entire life.’

Zoe has been open in the past about the fact that she doesn’t raise her sons in ‘gender specific roles’.

Parents are raising them ‘to honor themselves, to celebrate their femininity, even their femininity.’

Zoe and husband Marco Perego have been married for 10 years and are parents to three young boys

‘We are as strict on our boys as we are on the women. And boys are encouraged to be strong and suppress their emotions,’ she told the outlet.

‘And then once you learn to do this for so long, you become completely detached from your emotions,’ she explained.

‘We certainly understood the assignments and accepted knowing that we were raising boys at a time when the women’s movement is very important.’