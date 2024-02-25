Narrow win for Girondins (by player Bordeaux-Guingamp)

© Iconsport

Albert Riera : He makes several changes to his starting 11, with Diaz and Davitashvili starting, Sissokho and Livolant on the bench. He had to manage Ellis’ exit from the first minute of the game. His team kept up the pressure in the first half by attacking from the flanks before collapsing in the second half. After all, possession is balanced in this match. His changes did not allow the team to double the stake. His bench is very weak, but it is enough to win the game.

Kale Johnson : A necessary save in the 78th minute that allows the Girondins to win. On his line, he is unclear at the moment.

Important Nsimba : Touched 34 balls, lost 15, we will remember his two successful crosses and his limping out in the 63rd.

Yoann Barbet : A solid performance from the captain in all areas of the game. He wins 6 duels, passes 5 and goes deep and loses some of the ball. He also scored in the 23rd minute. Guingamp stumbled to his defense.

Malcolm Bokele : 8 deep passes, and lost very few balls. It allows 7.

Clement Michelin : He hits a cross over Alice’s head in this match which ends up on the bar. He is very nervous and takes another yellow card. He wins 5 duels.

Pedro Diaz : He touches 70 balls in this game and loses 14. He succeeds in two crosses. He won 5 out of 14 duels played. We can appreciate his peace.

Danilo Ignatenko : won 9 duels, technically fair, the Ukrainian midfielder delivered another game on level.

Gayton Weissbach : Erased in the game, he touches fewer balls than in previous matches (38). He plays 8 duels and wins 5. He feels physically exhausted. His cross shot in the 75th minute is remarkable.

Jeremy Livolant : Didn’t expect it to be in the game so soon after its release Albert Ellis After a blow to the head (read here). His pass accuracy is lacking with just 64% success. Often exposed to opponents, he took a few hits.

Zuriko Davitashvili : Can’t keep his place because his performance lacks a little bit of everything: technical precision, sense of the game and efficiency in the last gesture. He missed a goal ball in the area in the 40th minute.

Zhan Vipotnik : 15 balls, 3 shots on target and a goal. His first chance was a missed header in the first half, his timing was disastrous, but his header was on target. His second chance is marked, and his third shot is a beautiful sequence deflected by the goalkeeper.

