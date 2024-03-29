LOSC are well established in this northern derby, Lensois are in trouble
Zagrova’s effort flies into the stands
This free kick is a penalty less than the Kosovar opening score. His powerful shot flies into the stands.
Haraldsson hits, Aguilar makes an error
In Free Electron this evening, Haraldsson finds himself between the lines and turns to tackle the game. It takes a foul from Aguilar to stop it. LOSC will have a good free kick to negotiate.
Another chance for David, Denso counters well
Lilli Golador, who scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 in 2024, is served in the area and behind the weapons with the first goal. Denso tackles and deflects leather. It will be a corner for LOSC.
The lens accelerates slightly, offside said
A quick first leg of the game for Lensois. Sotoka approaches Said and tries to alert him to the area. Sang et Or will challenge the attacking Chevalier. The duel is won by the green goalkeeper. It was offside anyway.
An easy stop for Samba
David warns Samba again with an ax strike near the surface. The Lensois goalkeeper is too weak to worry about the ball easily catching on.
Samba resists David’s pressure
The green people continue to move through their masses. David will increase his efforts on the attack front and press Samba to start again. The Blood and Gold Doorman makes no mistake.
Zagrova Clinic in front of the goal
Zagrova only needed one ball into the box to score tonight. Kosovar was surgical.
Acrobatic recovery by Haraldsson, Aguilar crashes into the wall
The opening score was good for LOSC. Leal plays with confidence. Santos sends in a good cross which Haraldsson takes with an acrobatic volley. He was on target but Aguilar was on target.
Lens tries to answer
Slight lens reaction with Sotoka’s cross from right. Pereira da Costa volleys it but it flies over Chevalier’s cage.
4th goal for Zagrova in Ligue 1
The dynamic Lille winger has had a remarkable season and scored his 4th goal in Ligue 1 this season.
The gem of Zegrova, Lily is already ahead!
LOSC is already blowing up lens defenses. Bentaleb sends a good ball to Zagrova in the area. The Kosovar fixes the defense perfectly before closing his legs and smashing Samba with a perfectly lovely clear shot, 1-0 for Lille!
The green block is in a good place
A balanced start to the match with the Lille team and very tactically tight. It will take a movement in the Lensois ranks to move this block this evening.
Haraldsson as a playmaker
The green playing system is already clear. Haraldsson takes his place in the heart of the game, in the number 10 role, like Angel Gomes or Cabela.
Let’s go!
Kick-off has been given in Lille, let’s get to this northern derby! It is Lily who starts the game. After the smoke came out of the stand, a light mist settled in.
Jonathan David, The Fit Man of 2024
The Canadian LOSC striker has been on fire since the start of the calendar year and has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 in 2024. Only Harry Kane is doing well in Europe.
There is also a green composition, the Haraldson holder
Well done to Lily and Paulo Fonseca. Portuguese technicians line up an electric trio in support of David, the man in shape in 2024.
Initial composition of LOSC: Knight – Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaili – Bentaleb, Andre – Zegrova, Haraldsson, Gudmundsson – David.
Lensois composition has fallen, Chavez holder
The Blood and Gold, with Semed and Said, Haidara and Diouf on the bench.
Starting Lineup of RC Lenses: Samba – Aguilar, Denso, Medina, Chavez – Frankovski, Al Aynaoui, Abdul Samed, Pereira da Costa – Said, Sotoka.
Big atmosphere when the players of Lille arrived
Great atmosphere when the green bus arrives and the players get off
Lens will not block its players for games
RC Lens, and its coach Frank Hice, will authorize their respective players – possibly Andy Diouf and Eli Wahi – to compete in the Olympic tournament at the Paris Games this summer.
Who has the best schedule for the final Ligue 1 sprint?
Ligue 1 resumes its rights this weekend, with 18 clubs entering the final sprint. And eight days before the end of the championship, the stakes at all levels are numerous. From the fight for retention to the fight for the podium through the races in Europe, the final days of the season promise to be spectacular and intense among the elite. overview.
A northern derby with a European flavor
This Friday evening, Lille host Lens at Stade Pierre-Mauroy at 9:00 p.m., kicking off matchday 27 of Ligue 1. In this match where regional supremacy is at stake, two northern clubs are also fighting for a place in the biggest. European competition.
Hello everyone!
Day 27 of Ligue 1 opens this Friday at Pierre-Mauroy with a good showdown between Lille (4th) and Lens (6th). A major setback in the race for European places. This will continue live from 9 pm onwards.