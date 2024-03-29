LOSC are well established in this northern derby, Lensois are in trouble

Who has the best schedule for the final Ligue 1 sprint?

Ligue 1 resumes its rights this weekend, with 18 clubs entering the final sprint. And eight days before the end of the championship, the stakes at all levels are numerous. From the fight for retention to the fight for the podium through the races in Europe, the final days of the season promise to be spectacular and intense among the elite. overview.

>> Who has the best schedule for the Ligue 1 final sprint?