Nantes: Comboare (already) warns Keita

Antoine Combouret made a strong statement after making a successful return to Nantes.

Antoine Combouret has taken back control of FC Nantes. And for the first match after Jonellier’s return, he led his team to victory against Nice (2-1). A success that earned the Canaries great success in Arithmetic.

The Kanak coach was overjoyed when the final whistle blew. He even allowed himself to become a little intoxicated by the results obtained. Asking about his future, he looked far ahead. Very far indeed.

Kombouaré does not want a short tenure

“I have a mission, that is to save my club. And I want to stay back because I have a two-year contract. But you have to go find it. You have to deserve them,” He said in an interview with Amazon Prime.

So Kombouaré doesn’t just intend to play service firefighter. We can see a message sent to his boss, Valdemar Keita. This time, it is intended to stay within the duration of the FCN and serve as a fuse in the event of a bad situation. Like last year it happened this time also.

As a reminder, Kombouaré has already successfully completed maintenance operations. Whether with Nantes, or with his previous clubs Valencianes or Dijon (in the play-offs). It was only in Toulouse where he failed in this task.