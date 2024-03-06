“The principle of reality has finally imposed itself”

VThere, the landing took place. It had been a few weeks since he had been contacted. Gerald Darman made it official. Tuesday March 5, before the senators, the Minister of the Interior announced that the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which is scheduled for July 26 on the Seine, will welcome an audience of about 320,000, which is for (104 000) people. Those (222,000) who would have been invited to come for free would have paid for their places and on the higher platform.

This fixing of the “gauge” accepted by more than 6 kilometers along the river, as close as possible to the river parade of sports delegations and the spectacle that accompanies it, curbs the very high ambitions expressed by some stakeholders. In the organization of sports. Not to mention long-held delusions, fueled by a hint of megalomania.

No doubt inspired by the “higher, stronger” of the Olympic slogan, the organizing committee (cojop) and some of the politicians involved in the event, such as the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, or the president of the republic himself, set the bar very high. Two years ago, everyone wished to welcome 2 million spectators to the scene, in addition to 15,000 athletes and 150 heads of state.

Early warnings from security experts – such as former police prefect of Paris, Didier Lelement – described as “unreasonable” This ritual on the water did nothing for long. We will see what we see! For every new year or July 14, don’t we gather about a million people on the Champs-Élysées without a problem? For the Queen’s Jubilee in June 2022, in London, the English gathered a million spectators on the banks of the Thames, why should we do less?

A passing blow on the popular side

The principle of reality, the effect of which had begun in recent months – we were already talking about only 600,000 viewers – imposed itself after two and a half years. In this case, it’s about putting safety first. There should be a guarantee for the event that happens “Unforgettable”, as desired by Mr. Macron. And this in the sense of “good memory”.

The evolution of context, national and international, has had an impact. There are potential threats after the wars in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas. Above all, terrorist attacks are considered “clear threat”, Exemplified by the Arras attack in October 2023, where a teacher was killed, or the knife attack in December 2023 that killed a German-Filipino tourist near the Eiffel Tower. All this forces one “Show a little paranoid”To use a Home Ministry expression.

