Bordeaux-Bègles – Stade Toulousein: Dupont’s comeback, Toulouse leading by 17 points at the break, incredible finish… It was a crazy match!

The 19th matchday clash between Bordelais and Toulouse on Sunday 24 March offered high-flying spectacle, ending with a narrow victory for the Girondins (31-28). Defensive bonus for “red and black”, one point is already good!

Reconnection waited half the time. When Stade Toulouse went up armed to challenge Bordeaux-Bagels, they had a particularly good time against Union, living a real nightmare during the first act. This was marked by the early exit of Ramos (4) – a victim of a collision (ribs) with Ahki on a defensive return -, conceding four attempts and collecting a yellow card (Costes, 36).

Luckily Luku gave up seven points, inviting Jalibert to limit the effects of an already heavy overtime at the break (24-7).

Dominating the scrum and under pressure from Bordelais aggressive in defence, with constant pressure in the ruck, the residents of Toulouse had a tough time during the first 40 minutes where every moment of weakness was punished. Ball lost by Lebel in the ruck on a kick cover after getting in the way with Malia? Moifana’s try shortly after (4).

Penalty Accepted in Scrum? Tatafu’s try after a penalty and patience from the Girondins in front of the line (21st). A ball snuck out of DuPont? Another achievement after Luku’s diagonal for Penaud who deposited the label (24th). Without forgetting, when Dupont saved his team in front of Lamothe (38), a touch of poor negotiation offered UBB the last attack of the first act, played where Costes was lacking, Buros burst into the boulevard (40 +1 ).

Label, a double that changes everything

So of course, we can always highlight the messiness associated with Ramos’ exit, perhaps a pass beyond Jalibert on the first attempt, a possibly high tackle from Bochaton on DuPont on the third, or an interpretation we feel harsh on. The camp in which we put ourselves, under pressure from Penaud, attempted a volley pass that earned Costes his card.

But despite a clever try scored by Willis on the edge of the ruck (in the 32nd), the leader missed too many things against the skilful hosts in the turnovers and dictated their tempo.

Faced with such an observation, the walls of the Matmut Atlantic probably did not even need to tremble. And after missing the return from the locker room in a few sequences, the Stade Toulouse finally found itself, the effects of quick coaching no doubt having something to do with it. Restarted by Ahki’s try after a penalty played by hand (53), we believe a double goal by Lebel in three minutes after a short bridge over Chistera from DuPont (62) and Burroughs (64) will allow them to knock it out. Outside of UBB, used to seeing statists appearing out of nowhere.

In an incredible end to the match, he gave his team back the advantage by flirting with the line in the corner (31-28, 70) before scratching a ball in front of his goal, not counting Gironde’s catch. Breakthrough by DuPont (75).

With a point in their pocket and feeling their opponents on the brink of a knockout, the Toulouse team with a penalty for a 22m draw on the 15-yard line opted to play for the win. A losing choice given the tenacity of the Girondins in front of their line.