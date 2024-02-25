Salma Hayek is “proud” of her daughter-in-law Mathilde, she celebrates her birthday in photos

This Tuesday, Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter-in-law Mathilde Pinault’s 23rd birthday by publishing a slideshow on Instagram.

Salma Hayek celebrated on the 23rdE Daughter-in-law’s birthday. In an Instagram post this Tuesday, February 20, the 57-year-old actress shared photos of her and Mathilde Pinault on a boat. A photo of the girl and her father Francois-Henri Pinault completes the publication.

“Happy birthday Tildy Tildy Tildy, we love you and are proud of the woman you have become,” she captioned the photo. Salma Hayek became Mathilde’s mother-in-law after marrying the 61-year-old billionaire in 2009.

The lovebirds chose Valentine’s Day to seal their love. They said “yes” to each other for the first time at the VI Town HallEdistrict of Paris before renewing their vows during a lavish ceremony in Venice a few months later.

Valentina, soon in the cinema?

16-year-old Valentina Paloma was born out of their wedlock. Proud of her daughter, Penelope Cruz’s sidekick doesn’t hesitate to share anecdotes about her. “He draws, he wants to make films as much as a director.” “A director is only in the lead role, and he writes good plays,” she revealed in 2020.

The businessman is also the father of François (age 26), who, like Mathilde, was born from his first marriage to Dorothy Lepere, and Augustine James (age 17), from a relationship with top model Linda Evangelista.