How much is Saoirse Ronan worth?

Saoirse Ronan is one of Ireland’s biggest movie stars, with the actress starring in several critically acclaimed films, but how much is she worth?

The 29-year-old has built quite the career after initially winning fans as Bryony Tallis in Joe Wright’s acclaimed adaptation of Ian McEwan’s Second World War novel Atonement, starring alongside Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.

Earning her first Oscar nomination at age 13 for the performance, Saoirse’s career has gone from strength to strength in the years since.

Before establishing herself as one of the world’s best dramatic actors, Saoirse showed her skills as a leading actress in the 2008 fantasy film City of Amber, the 2011 action flick Hanna, and the 2014 sci-fi movie The Host.

Saoirse’s stock rose significantly after starring in Wes Anderson’s beloved Best Picture-nominated The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014.

Saoirse received her second Oscar nomination for her work in John Crowley’s Brooklyn in 2016, her first collaboration with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, before landing her third just two years later for Lady Bird.

The decision to explore her craft in a variety of genres before becoming an awards darling certainly paid off, Saoirse now has an estimated net worth of $9 million.

According to BusinessPlus, the actress was paid $2 million to play the title role in 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots and $1.5 million a year later for Little Women.

In recent years Saoirse has appeared in Ammonite with Kate Winslet and Foe with fellow Irish star Paul Maskall, neither of which proved to be the box office or critical success she had hoped for.

Saoirse Ronan in Little Women. Photo: Sony Pictures.

However, Saoirse’s latest film The Outrun, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marks her first film with production company Arcade Pictures Ltd, which she joined as company director in 2021.

While early reviews suggest Saoirse could be on her way to a fifth Oscar nomination, it was recently revealed that Saoirse and her partner Jack Lowden, who founded Arcade Picture Ltd with Dominic Norris, parted ways with the company after releasing their first project. are happening

Saoirse and Lowden, who met in 2018 on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, recently bought a property in Islington, north London, for £2.5 million (€2.8 million).

Saoirse Ronan and her fellow actor boyfriend Jack Lowden. Photo: Dave Alloca/StarP

In addition, Saoirse founded Sad Dog Films in January, with the filing stating that she is ordinarily resident in England. Saoirse owns a €650,000 cottage in West Cork, having previously sold her home in Greystones for €1.66 million in 2019.

On top of all this, Saoirse runs the Irish-registered company Slaney Productions. which has not filed accounts since 2017 after re-registering as a non-designated limited company and claiming audit exemption.

In 2017, the company listed net assets of €194,600 including assets of €293,900 including cash of €290,600 against liabilities of €99,400. The company’s latest filing lists its address at a property in Howth that sold for €750,000 last year.