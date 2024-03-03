Look back at their beautiful love story
Today at 5:30 pm – by
TF1 broadcast this Sunday March 3, 2024 at 9:10 p.m Dune. In the casting of this monumental blockbuster? We also find Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Who together with Tom Holland form one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples. A look at their beautiful love story.
The rest under this announcement
More than a film industry that sells dreams to the four corners of the world, Hollywood is also about glamour, rhinestones, sequins and star couples. between them? Tom Holland (who said his mother called him the creator of Spider-Man) and the actress, now a fashion icon: Zendaya, on the poster. Dune, will air on Front Page this Sunday March 3, 2024 at 9:10 PM. She plays Chaney, a freeman and main character in the science fiction universe created by Frank Herbert. A look at the love story between the two young actors that started in 2016…
How did Zendaya meet Tom Holland?
It all started on the sets in 2016 Spider-Man: Homecoming, a new Marvel product that will launch a trilogy centered around Spider-Man. Young British actor Tom Holland has been cast to play the high school superhero, while Zendaya plays one of his classmates, Michelle Jones, known as MJ… The flow immediately passes between the two, no ‘seems together’. on the first page The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, there were many rumors about the nature of their relationship which remained secret until November 2021. A love story was made official by Tom Holland himself during an interview. GQ. “It’s not a conversation I could have without her (Zendaya, editor’s note). I respect her too much to say more… it’s not my story. This is our story. And we will talk about it when we are ready to talk about it” declared the actor, while remaining oblivious.
The rest under this announcement
Zendaya and Tom Holland: A wise couple
Tom Holland and Zende are two discreet lovers who value their private lives. “I accept that parts of my life are public. I can’t be a person, live my life and love the one I love“, Zendaya said in an interview with the American edition of the magazine she. “But I also have control over what I choose to share. It’s about keeping the peace and letting things be you, but also not being afraid to exist. You don’t have to hide. It’s not even funny. I’m navigating this more than ever“, she continued. In any case, we wish them all the happiness in the world!
Join us on Google News!
Subscribe to 2 Weeks TV on Google News so you don’t miss any news!
The rest under this announcement