More than 5 years later, he found some very disturbing details in Red Dead Redemption 2

In Red Dead Redemption II, a player discovered a more than disturbing feature related to the cult of Chelonians, and there’s a good chance you never noticed it!

Rockstar is known for overfilling his titles Small details are sometimes discreet, and sometimes well hidden. Most of these elements are often overlooked by most players, whose purpose appears only during very specific situations. In Red Dead Redemption II, those elements are given attention, even the little ones. which allows players to make new discoveries almost six years after the release of their games.

Angel Jumping

In a clip posted on Reddit by a user named Potato Case, he shoots the leader of the Chelonian cult during one of their religious masses. What happens next is mind-blowing: Each member of the cult rushes to the cliff and jumps without hesitation to certain death.

In the post’s comments, the player also suggests that he tried to stop them, by multiplying the save loads. However, and despite his efforts, They improbably throw themselves to their own deaths. Another user asked him what was going on, If we managed to shoot them in the leg Before their leap of faith. Potato Case He then replies that sectarians, undoubtedly motivated by faith, always achieve their goals.

Always something to find

The Red Dead Redemption series has always been known for its NPCs with very marked and strange behavior. All these details contribute to the game’s seamless reputation, people continue to talk about them without tiring the players out. No matter how many times they restart their game, there is no doubtThey’ll always find a new interaction, a new character, or a new Easter egg To revive their interest in the title.

Many players are pining for a sequel, each with their own little theory regarding the new iteration. If Arthur Morgan’s voice actor, Roger Clark, announced that a sequel is certain, Rockstar’s priority today is on Grand Theft Auto 6, planned for 2025.