Lady Gaga will perform a virtual concert in the video game Fortnite

Lady Gaga announced the concert event. Forget the world’s largest concert hall, the American pop superstar is turning to video games. This Thursday, February 22, he will give a special Virtual concert on Fortnite. So maybe this game means nothing to you. Your children and grandchildren love it, sometimes spending hours there.

Behind their controllers or keyboards, there are more than 200 million players worldwide. In this shooter and survival game, they compete in arenas. Objective: Eliminate all enemies to finish first.

For the second season of Fortnite Festival, these arenas will be transformed into concert halls. No need to move from your sofa to watch an extraordinary performance by the singer. On your screen, an avatar of Lady Gaga designed especially for the occasion will transport you into the singer’s world. Bad Romance, Just Dance, Shallow… The artist will get hit films one after another.

A publicity stunt for Lady Gaga. She announced it directly to her fans on social network X (formerly Twitter).

The singer is not the first to use this technical option. Before him, the Queen of Pop Madonna, the iconic rapper of the United States, Eminem and most recently, a tricolor nugget, Aya Nakamura.

The aim of these artists is to expand their community and most of all at low cost. Because with this concept they don’t need to rent a room. Which means there are no technicians, sound engineers or dancers to pay. In short, it’s all good for artists. So if you are a Lady Gaga fan then go to Fortnite. It could also be that the star unveils a new title.

