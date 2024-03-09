Games

GTA 6 is entering its home stretch of development! Safety and productivity are key words: Rockstar brings all its employees together

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read

Game news GTA 6 is entering its home stretch of development! Safety and productivity are key words: Rockstar brings all its employees together

Share:


Before entering the home stretch of Grand Theft Auto VI development, Rockstar has asked its employees to return to work in the office.

Rockstar remembers its developers

As the years go by, successful video games follow one another, yet one and the same title is awaited by players like the messiah: it is Grand Theft Auto VI, the new opus of one of the most famous video game sagas. Last December, Rockstar took the internet by storm by sharing the first trailer for GTA 6 which broke viewership records in 24 hours. A performance that shows unparalleled enthusiasm from the community. Now, it’s time for Rockstar to redouble its efforts to offer us its latest software on the planned release date set for 2025. To achieve this, the studio has decided to call back its developers who were previously working remotely. Reportedly confirm the final stage of the title’s development Bloomberg.

Check out the PS5 console on Amazon

GTA 6 is entering its home stretch of development! Safety and productivity are key words: Rockstar brings all its employees together

Best control

According to Bloomberg, Rockstar’s developers will have to spend five work days a week in the office starting in April. Remote working has been adopted by many companies around the world, more so in the post-Covid era. This is also the case for Rockstar, which nevertheless believes that these changes will put its teams in the best possible position to work on GTA 6 with the necessary level requirements, as assured by the studio’s publishing director Jenn Kolbe.

Making these changes puts us in the best possible position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto to the level of quality and polish required, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.

However according to Bloomberg, the studio would have studied the profits generated by the work carried out on the site, an argument intended to justify the compensation of developers on the site. Additionally, and this is certainly a more valid argument, this new operational arrangement will also allow Rockstar to limit the risks of leaks. We know that the development of GTA 6 was interfered by numerous people leak In the past few years, before the first trailer for the software was even leaked on social networks.

About GTA VI

Game news

GTA 6 Leak: Rockstar’s video game trailer has been leaked and you will surely be disappointed!

Game news

While some will have to be more patient than others before being able to play Rockstar’s new video game, GTA 6 won’t be available on all platforms after its release.

Game news

GTA 6: Will the game be too serious compared to GTA 5?

Chronic

GTA 6: End of development and fear of leaks, it’s the home stretch for GOTY 2025

This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission. The prices shown in the article are those offered by the merchant sites at the time of publication of the article and these prices are subject to change at the sole discretion of the merchant site without notice to JV.
Learn more.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 44 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

LEGO Fortnite could benefit from a mechanic that makes the Minecraft world more interesting

January 11, 2024

Roblox revolutionizes multilingual communication thanks to artificial intelligence

February 6, 2024

Fortnite, a game that appeals to the youth, but at what age can my child play it?

2 weeks ago

Fans are turning them on for some absurd reason, you won’t believe your eyes!

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button