GTA 6 is entering its home stretch of development! Safety and productivity are key words: Rockstar brings all its employees together

Before entering the home stretch of Grand Theft Auto VI development, Rockstar has asked its employees to return to work in the office.

Rockstar remembers its developers

As the years go by, successful video games follow one another, yet one and the same title is awaited by players like the messiah: it is Grand Theft Auto VI, the new opus of one of the most famous video game sagas. Last December, Rockstar took the internet by storm by sharing the first trailer for GTA 6 which broke viewership records in 24 hours. A performance that shows unparalleled enthusiasm from the community. Now, it’s time for Rockstar to redouble its efforts to offer us its latest software on the planned release date set for 2025. To achieve this, the studio has decided to call back its developers who were previously working remotely. Reportedly confirm the final stage of the title’s development Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, Rockstar’s developers will have to spend five work days a week in the office starting in April. Remote working has been adopted by many companies around the world, more so in the post-Covid era. This is also the case for Rockstar, which nevertheless believes that these changes will put its teams in the best possible position to work on GTA 6 with the necessary level requirements, as assured by the studio’s publishing director Jenn Kolbe.

Making these changes puts us in the best possible position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto to the level of quality and polish required, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.

However according to Bloomberg, the studio would have studied the profits generated by the work carried out on the site, an argument intended to justify the compensation of developers on the site. Additionally, and this is certainly a more valid argument, this new operational arrangement will also allow Rockstar to limit the risks of leaks. We know that the development of GTA 6 was interfered by numerous people leak In the past few years, before the first trailer for the software was even leaked on social networks.