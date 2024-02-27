Ahead of Paris 2024, the false scandal of places for his loved ones, and the true individualism of a superstar – Liberation

The three-time Olympic champion lamented on Saturday, February 24, that he has secured only two spots for his loved ones for the upcoming Paris Olympics. False and vulgar, while he could use his contacts to transform the games into a popular celebration.

Sign up here to get freebies every Friday Our libelympics newsletter.

He was given some time to clarify his thoughts. Tick ​​Tock. The great champion remains silent. Three days and still nothing. Teddy Riner was on the show on TV on the evening of Saturday 24 February What an era! To talk about his sport and the Olympic Games. A beautiful table: LÃ©a SalamÃ©, Christophe Dechavanne, Patrick Timsit and Michèle Laroque. Teddy Riner took the opportunity to slander “Scam” Which bothers Laa Salama. The judoka – with eleven world titles and three Olympic titles on her chest – denounced the treatment reserved for high-level athletes. Well, not really. He decried the treatment reserved for him by referring to the tickets he got for his relatives during this summer’s Paris Olympic Games. He said in his name to say it loud and clear: “The champion I am, with everything I bring back to the Federation, I have a right to two positions.”

Teddy Riner