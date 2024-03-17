Mojang ends development of Minecraft Legends – Gamosaurus

It is a very sad day Minecraft Legends Its development stalled less than a year after its launch. This announcement comes with one final update, Final Lost Legend: Snow vs Snots. So, after months of hard work to improve the experience, it all comes to an end. A brutal end to a game that, although it deprived us of the creative freedom of its predecessor, managed to mix action and strategy.

“That’s done, we’ll put development on the back burner now. Even though we won’t be releasing any new content for Minecraft Legends, the fun doesn’t stop there. » Kristina Anderka, Senior Creative Writer at Mojang Studios

Despite numerous updates over the course of the year, the adventure ends far too early Minecraft Legends. So the current state of the game is final, and no new legends will be added. To help ease the pain, players will also be able to enjoy one last skin. A little parting gift that accompanies this final update.

However, if the development Minecraft Legends Closed, it doesn’t mean its dead. Quite the opposite. None of the features are set to disappear, while PvP and co-op will remain fully functional. So you shouldn’t worry about seeing the game crash in the coming weeks, especially since Mojang claims that technical support will also be always present. With this, the team in charge of this title will be able to focus on new video game experiences.

Snow vs Snots, the winter legend

The holiday season and her white dress inspired the last lost legend. But while the snow is nice to look at, it’s best to watch out for the piglins roaming the world. In Snow vs Snots, players can discover a completely new fighting style, but also a very different game mode. Taking advantage of the improved version of Redstone Launcher, it is not possible to control monsters or create new creations.

In these lands, therefore, is the player, with his fixed weapons, against an army of angry piglins. Fortunately, cannons benefit from higher attack power, reduced reloading time, and the ability to knock enemies back. Suffice it to say for the last DLC Minecraft Legends

Before the end of its development, Mojang hit hard.