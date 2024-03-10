MMA, UFC 299: Benoit St-Denis suffers a knockout. Against Dustin Poirier
“You’re the boss Dustin!” », UFC commentator Joe Rogan said after he won his fight against Benoit St-Denis by knockout. by American in the second round. “No, I’m just a fighter”No. 3 in the lightweight category relaunched for a chance to once again go for the belt that had eluded him for a decade.
Poirier remains on one loss, suffered by KO in July 2023. Against Justin Gaethje (n°1 lightweight) for the BMF title“Worst Mother Fucker”) that rewards the most aggressive fighters. At 35 years old, he is said to be old, after winning the interim title in the category, beating Conor McGregor twice and nearly dropping to submission to legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019. The Russian, undefeated in 29 fights, would say elsewhere that it was undoubtedly the toughest fight he had ever fought.
But Poirier is resilient. This Sunday night in Miami, he knocked out Benoit St-Denis with a left uppercut and a right hook to the point of the chin. BSD crashed, all the lights went out. However, the Frenchman started his fight perfectly, which could open the door to a title shot. Saint-Denis won the first round very easily, putting a lot of pressure on the American, controlling the octagon and perfectly managing the mid-range, Poirier’s strong point. Fists, knees, clinch elbow strikes, chokes or arm lock attempts, the former special forces man brought out his full arsenal.
Poirier endured, making several attempts with guillotines that caused more trouble than proved their effectiveness. “Many guillotines? », Rogue asked him after the fight. “No, still the guillotine,” replied Poirier. Who doesn’t need it. In the Frenchman’s corner, at a minute’s rest, BSD coach Daniel Warin whispered to his cub: “Don’t get into a fight!” » In the opposite red corner, people were cursing: “You respect him too much, you don’t use your jab enough!” ”
Tribute to France or not, Poirier the Cajun did it again, attempting another guillotine early in the second round. A new failure. The American was battered, cornered against the fence but… despite her excellent level in Jiu-Jitsu, the Englishwoman Poirier has strength. And this time at mid-distance, the American found a gap in the Frenchman’s defense and let his power explode. A half-hook, half-uppercut from a left left before a right hook finished the job shook BSD and lit it up for St-Denis, who had suffered a setback in his progress among the lightweights.
“It took a lot out of me,” Poirier said after the fight. “This guy is really tough and dangerous,” he paid tribute to his opponent. After the battle the two men congratulated each other and no doubt exchanged sincere words. “I want to wink at France and its military,” Poirier concluded on the microphone.