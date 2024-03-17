Sports

Atletico Madrid – Barca: Player affected during warm-up, official line-ups!

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Big shock to close this 29th day of La Liga. Still looking to win to keep faith in their title chances, FC Barcelona travel to Atlético Madrid. Six points currently separate the two teams. In other words, the Colconeros could get back to within three points of the Blaugranas in the event of success and therefore move closer to the podium.

Find out the official formations of both teams without further delay! Firmin was replaced at kick-off, with Christensen pulling out at the last minute after being injured during the Barcelona side’s warm-up.

structures

Atlético Madrid :

Barca :

In sum

Atletico Madrid host FC Barcelona on Matchday 29 of La Liga. Find the official formations of both teams! Big shock to close this 29th day of La Liga. Still looking to win to keep faith in their title chances, FC Barcelona travel to Atlético Madrid.

Nathan Brickout

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mbappé’s monumental stats since his Champions League debut

2 weeks ago

Mercato: Julian Stephan confirms upcoming arrivals of Ezor Matusiwa and Alidu Sedu

January 19, 2024

Chivas keep Zinedine Zidane

January 11, 2024

L1: The Portuguese also let go of Cristiano Ronaldo

January 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button