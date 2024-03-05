Football – PSG

PSG – Mbappé: Ready to shock Luis Enrique Riolo?

Published on March 5, 2024 at 5:00 pm



During PSG’s last matches, Luis Enrique’s management of Kylian Mbappé caught everyone’s attention, with the Parisian coach not hesitating to do without the Frenchman and even take him out during matches. Will this still be the case against Real Sociedad in the Champions League? Daniel Riolo doesn’t want to believe it, lest he get shocked.

Because Kylian Mbappé would have warned Nasser al-Khelafi about his future PSGHis position with the capital club has changed significantly. In fact, from now on, Luis Enrique No longer hesitates to deprive himself of the services of his star in the middle of a match. The same thing happened in the last meeting PSG in front of Monaco, Mbappé Substitutions were made at half-time. A choice that elicits more than one reaction and inevitably, when Paris Prepares to face Real Sociedad To qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the management of Kylian Mbappé by Luis Enrique raises new questions.

Replaced Mbappé in the Champions League?

This Tuesday, the eve of the Champions League match PSG, Luis Enrique There was no escaping the questions about the case Kylian Mbappé and its management. The Capital Club coach then assured reporters: “ If I can manage Mbappé in the same way in C1 as in Ligue 1. Yes, of course. why not ? If Mbappé will play? Maybe yes, maybe no. who knows “

“Or Luis Enrique is even crazier than I think”