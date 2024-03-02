Missing Cuban found dead in Houston

Yadira Pena CastilloThe 38-year-old Cuban, originally from Boyeros municipality in Havana, was found dead in Houston, Texas, where she lived.

was a woman reported missing From last February 18. His death was confirmed by a Facebook user this Thursday through the social network Lazaro Morales.

Facebook Lazaro Morales

“This is one of the saddest days for all of us from Boyeros. They killed a good woman, a good mother and a great friend. i know… Yadira Pena, you will always hurt us… I will always remember you my sister, may you rest in peace. God bless you, and may your light always shine wherever you are,” he said.

In the comments of his post, Morales indicated that Houston police were still investigating the case and did not rule out that it was a homicide.

Mugshot / Facebook Zuleyka Fox

Police data on the disappearance of Yadira Pena They detailed that she was last seen leaving the 1600 block of McCarty St., wearing the same color black dress and heels, her fate unknown.

The news caused shock and sadness in Houston’s Cuban community and among Boyeros’ neighbors who knew Yadira.

Officials continue to investigate to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of this Cuban woman.