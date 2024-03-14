Florida deploys troops to face ‘potential’ surge in Haiti | AlMomento.net

by

Florida.- Governor Ron DeSantis this Wednesday ordered the deployment of about 250 troops from various state security agencies in anticipation of the arrival of a “potential influx of illegal immigration from Haiti.”

DeSantis ordered the deployment of 250 members of security forces, including sea and air resources, to the southern coast and the keys to the state to help bolster security, given the current situation in Haiti.

“We cannot allow illegal aliens to come to Florida,” DeSantis, a former presidential candidate, said in a statement released by his office, stressing that the southern state already “dedicates significant resources to combating illegal boats is.” which comes from countries like Haiti.

Among the troops that will be deployed are 48 Florida National Guard agents, as well as four helicopters and 133 members of the Florida State Guard.

The UN, for its part, this Wednesday asked the Dominican Republic, as well as any other country, to “respect the human rights of Haitians seeking to improve their lives elsewhere” and avoid “forced deportation”.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava asked US President Joe Biden for “multi-agency” coordination to deal with the current political crisis in Haiti, given its “profound implications” for the county. Florida is home to the largest Haitian community in the United States. states remain.

“The current political, security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti has profound implications for Miami-Dade County because of our vital Haitian community and our proximity to the island,” the mayor said in a letter sent with a copy to the secretary of state. , Antony Blinken, and National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The United States government hopes a new Haitian prime minister will be appointed "without further delay" after current head Ariel Henry announced his resignation. Henry, who has ruled on an interim basis since July 2021, has been in Puerto Rico for a week following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, amid rising violence in Haiti and pressure on him to resign.










