Minecraft Xbox update could wipe out your world, players have been warned

along with Minecraft With update 1.21 fast approaching, developers Mojang have warned users of the Xbox PC app about a potential issue that could see their world destroyed.

Gamers who use the Xbox PC app to play Minecraft They risk having their worlds and saves deleted when the new 1.21 update arrives if they don’t follow specific instructions while updating. The latest patch brings a handful of improvements, including increased wolf health, all in the works for 1.21.

Besides these minor improvements, Minecraft Version 1.21 will also feature wolf armor thanks to the new armadillo faction, as well as the introduction of trial chambers, new additions to the crafting kit, more faction types, and a brand new weapon: the mace. These new features will arrive with version 1.21 later this year.

Until then, players will need to be aware of the world deletion issue. Confirmed by Mojang itself, some players are at risk if they update their games through the Xbox app. To counter this phenomenon, we launched Minecraft The client will include a warning that players should back up their local world and access the Game Services repair tool found in the Xbox app.

This should protect your worlds and allow you to update the game without issue.

Those who want to access multiplayer and featured servers will also need an update. Although the cause of this issue is currently unclear, Mojang is reportedly working hard to resolve it before version 1.21 arrives. Fortunately, this only affects users of the Xbox app at the moment.

As players pour hundreds of hours into their world, being aware of this issue can save a lot of heartache. Hopefully the issue will be resolved in time for the next major content patch.