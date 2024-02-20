GTA 6: These New Maps Leaks Are Driving Players Crazy!

Rumors about GTA 6 are rife right now. And these leaks of the future map of the game are interesting…

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of the last ten years. And even though it won’t be released until 2025 (at the earliest), players are already speculating about what elements we’ll be able to find. Like this map leak. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Unmatched hype for GTA 6

Ever since the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released, we’ve noticed A craze like we rarely see In the field of video games. Especially lately, where big franchises have become rare. Everyone is waiting for the game!

It must be said that this new creation from Rockstar Games Studio is more than promising. And it will have an uphill task to succeed the remarkably excellent GTA 5, One of the best selling games in history. This will be far from formal!

But to make sure not to disappoint players, the American studio could do well Postpone the release of GTA 6 According to Full of exact details. And this is what makes the difference between the Grand Theft Auto franchise and most current games.

In the meantime, GTA fans should Be patient And settle for the only trailer released till date. Hard to keep still!

However, leaks have been coming one after the other for several weeks. A few days ago, we saw These new rumors that will do Excite all license fans. It promises to be very, very heavy!

And that’s not all, because we already know more about it This brand new GTA map. Even though these are just rumors right now… MCE TV tells you more!

New leaks on Grand Theft Auto VI maps

It’s no secret that Rockstar Games isn’t Not one to do things in half measures. And the studio should be true to its reputation on this very ambitious new game.

This will undoubtedly be seen on its map, as per the latest leaks to date Much bigger than GTA 5. Suffice it to say that we should be entitled to a fairly wide playing field!

As a reminder: The game will take place on Vice City MapA fictional city inspired by Florida and which had already been discovered GTA: Vice City In 2002. A great classic that purists will no doubt appreciate!

This new version of the map will also be more advanced than 22 years ago. And for good reason: According to some GTA fans on Reddit, it can even transport us “Out of Central America”. We can’t wait to find out!

In addition, this abundant map can still Grow with updates implemented in the game. Without forgetting some mechanics that come directly from Red Dead Redemption 2 and that will add realism. So you understand, every detail counts in GTA 6!

And finally, we know that too Local fauna will also be more diverse In this new structure. See you in 2025 To confirm these rumours!