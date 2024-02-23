Minecraft and KitKat to the rescue of Cocoa

Quick, you have until March 1, 2024 to find the game’s new Farmtopia server MinecraftDedicated to supporting responsible cocoa farming.

For the third time, KitKat is launching its Farmtopia pop-up server in the Candy Bar video game Minecraft. The aim of the maneuver is to “raise awareness among the new generation about responsible cocoa farming”.

Farmtopia, each edition has its mission

The server, which offers mini-games and animations from the Minecraft community, allows you to explore different aspects of sustainable cocoa farming in a fun way. And apparently, it works because the first two editions received thousands of connections, allowing us to support the planting of 22 km of hedges (famous…) between partner farmers in the Hautes-de-France in 2022, and the planting in 2023. 20,000 coffee trees in Colombia are more resistant to climate change.

When giants socialize

For this third season, KitKat will provide 15,000 shade trees, a rarity in Ivory Coast, to protect cocoa crops. “Because every action counts, KitKat has made it its mission to step up in support of cocoa farmers and their families through the Income Acceleration Program,” says KitKat. This program takes a unique, family-centric approach that aims to provide additional income and contribute to improving the living conditions of cocoa farmers participating in our supply chain.”

The server will close its doors on March 1st, so don’t hesitate to head over there quickly to take a look.