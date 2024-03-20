GTA 6 on PS5 less beautiful than expected, experts give alarming verdict!

While the wait for GTA 6 is getting longer and longer, some technical experts doubt the PlayStation’s capabilities to run the game.

Since December and the first GTA 6 trailer, the number of rumors surrounding the game and its release has been incredibly high. Same thing for the console that will run the game. In all likelihood, the game will be released on PS5 and Xbox series and possible Pro version of PS5 as well. However, Digital Foundry, an American media specializing in tech, may have trouble running these games even on this new console..

PS5 Pro is facing trouble GTA 6

Even if the release of the PS5 Pro is still a fantasy, it remains highly possible. According to early reports, it will enable improvements in rendering speed, processing power and ray-tracing. Good news, which, on paper, bodes well for future games releases. The problem… Digital Foundry founder Rich Leadbetter said in a recent video Despite numerous improvements to the console, the latter would not be able to run games at 60 FPS.

Terrible news for players looking to take full advantage of Vice City. Especially since the base PS5 can run games at like 120 FPS God of War: Ragnarok Or Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, recent rumors indicate that there was a planned release date for the release of the PS5 Pro GTA 6.

An optimization problem for GTA 6 ?

The fact that some games can run at 120 FPS but GTA 6 can’t run at 60 is a real problem. This difference may result from A very high graphics requirement for a Rockstar Games title. Just take a look at the first trailer to see an abundance of carefully crafted details. Similarly, the game map should be bigger than that Red Dead Redemption 2, According to the leaks.

This would also explain the delayed release on PC, because in fact, The game will not be released directly on the platform. A real blow to players who were left behind when RDR 2 was released.