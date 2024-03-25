Esport – League of Legends – Cabochard: “We have things to prove”

However, when there are only three matches left and you’re still on the brink of another elimination before the play-offs, don’t you worry about messing up like you’re doing? It is still a real possibility…

No, I don’t think we are worried. We know we can do it. We have things to prove, to ourselves, to the fans, to almost everyone. It’s good to project confidence in training but if you show a different face in an official match, it’s problematic. The game against SK, we tested things, we wanted to see how far we could go scale without the streets Strong…

The composition is meaningful, moreover we manage to win Team battles in the end. If you go to the final stage, if Meta As you evolve, you should be able to show many faces. But ultimately these are not our strengths today. We saw them win games: good early, good objective control…even against G2. We must rely on it. If we put ourselves in these situations we can gain the upper hand and move on. With three matches left, against the teams above us, Vitality, Heretics, BDS, they also had difficult matches. It is attainable.