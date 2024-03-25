Esport – League of Legends – Cabochard: “We have things to prove”
“Have you recovered from Monday and your last LEC match, losing to SK Gaming after a crazy scenario? That puts you in a sticky situation before the last three days of the regular season (Carmine is in 7th place with two wins, one of the elimination spots)…
It was obviously disappointing, being three wins away would have allowed us to watch the rest more calmly, try more things… But we don’t have time to lament, we only had two days of training and we resume LEC tomorrow (Friday). The real problem has always been irregular. We can propose that early Against G2 where we took a big lead before throwing the game away, losing to Rogue and managing well against MAD Lions KOI… we’re still reeling. But we have a feeling of playing a composition that we work well and we have champions that we are confident about against anyone.
You talk about trial and error, irregularity: has this team found its identity? What are you missing today?
It is clear that the search for identity is a problem that has been stretched Winter Split. There was a clear difference between training, where there was more fighting, and official matches where the course of the game was quieter, it was more about controlling the map, taking perspectives, objectives… Working between winter and spring was our main focus. We can see improvements, whether it’s in a game against Fnatic or against G2, but we’re still missing some things. The step is high but still positive. It’s better than what we did before.
However, when there are only three matches left and you’re still on the brink of another elimination before the play-offs, don’t you worry about messing up like you’re doing? It is still a real possibility…
No, I don’t think we are worried. We know we can do it. We have things to prove, to ourselves, to the fans, to almost everyone. It’s good to project confidence in training but if you show a different face in an official match, it’s problematic. The game against SK, we tested things, we wanted to see how far we could go scale without the streets Strong…
The composition is meaningful, moreover we manage to win Team battles in the end. If you go to the final stage, if Meta As you evolve, you should be able to show many faces. But ultimately these are not our strengths today. We saw them win games: good early, good objective control…even against G2. We must rely on it. If we put ourselves in these situations we can gain the upper hand and move on. With three matches left, against the teams above us, Vitality, Heretics, BDS, they also had difficult matches. It is attainable.
While you are still getting a lot of support, many Carmine fans are also getting impatient. How do you deal with worried or negative comments?
It is understandable. There is and always has been a lot of anticipation around Carmine. The passion that drives us also drives the fans. It’s really motivating to continue to see so many people making the trip to Berlin, whatever the situation. But there were some disappointments this winter and that’s normal. Later, we have to evaluate the results as a whole. We had a good discussion divisionWe make efforts, we adapt to perform well, we are not yet at the expected level but if we are to be evaluated, it will be at the end of this regular season and this final important weekend.
We have the impression that bouncing back after failure is something anchored in KC’s DNA, you have experienced it yourself. Being able to build on this past, is that something that gives you confidence, or is it different because it’s in the LEC this time around?
I don’t think it will change anything because we are in the LEC, so a great one in terms of level. This resilience is anchored in us, a year ago we experienced the worst split of Carmine Corp. League of Legends And yet we were able to adjust to doing a double LFL after the EMEA Masters. We are more than capable of doing something. Now we have to show it. »