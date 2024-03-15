Another trailer for GTA 6 soon? Fans believe so

Zapping Num.life Manu Lanvin, Bluesman’s Ballad

The first trailer for GTA 6 set the web on fire, showing a renewed Vice City and the characters, Lucia and Jason, ready to go on an adventure. Since then, more information is awaited.

New teaser soon?

Recently, an update on the Rockstar website attracted attention: a new “Grand Theft Auto VI Videos” tab indicates the imminent arrival of another teaser. Fans, analyzing every detail, are speculating about the series of new videos that will be released soon.

The site also highlighted GTA 6 in its games section, reinforcing the idea that announcements are imminent. Let’s see if this theory is true.

