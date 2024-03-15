Games

Another trailer for GTA 6 soon? Fans believe so

The first trailer for GTA 6 set the web on fire, showing a renewed Vice City and the characters, Lucia and Jason, ready to go on an adventure. Since then, more information is awaited.

New teaser soon?

Recently, an update on the Rockstar website attracted attention: a new “Grand Theft Auto VI Videos” tab indicates the imminent arrival of another teaser. Fans, analyzing every detail, are speculating about the series of new videos that will be released soon.

The site also highlighted GTA 6 in its games section, reinforcing the idea that announcements are imminent. Let’s see if this theory is true.

Updates on the Rockstar Games website suggest the upcoming arrival of another teaser for GTA 6, intensifying fans’ anticipation for news about Vice City and its protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

New banner on Rockstar’s website
byu/ttimourrozd inGTA6

In sum

