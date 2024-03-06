GTA 6 Can Wait, GTA 5 Gets Free Story DLC This Week

We are a little worried that someone will revoke our GTA fan badge after saying this, but GTA VI can wait At least for now. There are more pressing matters to discuss – such as the new DLC for GTA online.

Despite all his criticisms. GTA online has a loyal and consistent following, mainly because of how much there is to explore in the game; There is “a lot of stuff”.

Now that we need something to taste that seems more and more likely GTA VI There will be delays, if Rockstar’s latest controversy is anything to go by.

If you’re wondering what DLC has been added to Rockstar Games GTA online, you are not alone. Even though it brought in some money for the publisher, few fans thought that a new story (or shall we say a steal) would be delivered now that the focus is on the upcoming GTA.

However, miracles do happen, and that’s why we’ll be facing the “corrupt LSPD cops” in “The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid” starting March 7. We’re not really planners, but this sounds like a date worth putting on our calendars.

However, not everyone is happy that it has been raided to participate, with many fans wanting more. GTA VI News. It seems the fandom will never be satisfied. “We want that GTA VI The trailer 2″ was almost all over Rockstar’s social media, along with requests to see Lucia in a black dress…

Considering that most people think so GTA VI As it is in its “home stretch,” it makes sense that many people are demanding that more information be released than what we get from the leaks. However, it looks like Rockstar wants to tease us a bit more, and this GTA online DLC is how it will do.

If you want to take on the corrupt police, the new DLC launches on March 7.