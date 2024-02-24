Panic Codes (February 2024) – Roblox

Panic codes

Various lists list all Code is availableor which are classified according to the date of their appearance Panic. This code allows you to collect free coins that will allow you to personalize your character or purchase single-use skills.

If some of the suggested codes are no longer working, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments so we can update the list.

Panik activation code

350 coins → BluebirdLocation (new)

(new) 350 coins → Wearback

350 coins → 100M

350 coins → Survive

350 coins → 75 KLIKS

Panik expired codes

250 coins → 1.0

250 Coins → 50MPLAYS

250 Coins → 8KMEMBERS

250 coins → 50KLIKES

250 Coins → Spooky

150 Coins → 7KMEMBERS

350 coins → TY35KLIKES

150 coins → 100KLIKES

150 coins → 100KFAVS

350 coins → TY20KLIKES

150 coins → 6KMEMBERS

150 coins → TY10KLIKES

350 coins → TY5KLIKES

300 Coins → Release

How to activate codes in Panik?

If you want to activate Codes To recover coins or cosmetics on Panik, just click on the button ” shop » located on the left side of your screen. From then on, you will see a new window named “ Your daily shop » in which a field is written ” Coded “Present.

Then you just have to provide the information One of the many codes present in the list above, before pressing the green “✓” button. Obviously, you will only be able to returnCode one and only at a time and repeat this action Collect as many times as necessary and coins and cosmetics that will allow you to personalize your adventure Panic.

Panic, what is it?

Panic is a game launched in September 2022 and developed by NK x BigB Studios. Panic follows the principles of Dead by Daylight, players must escape the clutches of a terrifying autonomous cleaning robot in a store. Obviously, the survivors have to play with the setting and the world they operate in to avoid falling into the hands of these ruthless robots. Of course, the Panic codes Help you customize your avatar with different skins or buy different single-use powerups in games.

