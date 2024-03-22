Mexico warns of “significant tensions” with the US if the controversial Texas immigration law goes into effect

(CNN) –– Mexico has warned a US federal court that if its judges approve the enforcement of the controversial Texas immigration law, it will face “significant tension” with far-reaching consequences for relations between the two countries.

In a brief presented Thursday to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Mexico’s lawyers signaled that relations with the United States will remain strained.

“Implementation of SB4 would unduly burden the uniform and presumed sovereign-to-sovereign relationship between Mexico and the United States, by criminalizing the unauthorized entry of non-citizens into Texas from outside the county and by creating separate deportation requirements between individual states and the national government.” They said. It was written in the document.

They also noted that application of the controversial law “would also interfere with Mexico’s right to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory, undermine cooperation between the United States and Mexico in the legal framework for migration and border management, and create barriers to trade.” Between the two countries, the lawyers said. told the court.

The legislation, signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in December, criminalizes illegal entry into Texas as a state felony and allows state judges to order immigrants deported. Generally, enforcement of immigration laws is a function of the United States federal government.

The Fifth Circuit is currently evaluating whether to allow Texas to implement the controversial law, while considering the broader issue of whether the measure violates the US Constitution. A three-judge panel of the appeals court suspended the law again on Tuesday night, while the Supreme Court cleared the way for it to take effect sometime later the same day.

Texts such as Mexico, are technically called written amicus curiae, presented by third parties to provide legal expertise and information about ongoing cases. The decision to admit such documents is at the discretion of each court. Some may present their arguments in support of a particular party or may not support a party at all.

Mexico said it supports those challenging the law, including the Biden administration. Lawyers argued in Thursday’s brief that the measure — if allowed to take effect — “would be applied in a discriminatory manner.”

Mexico’s 11 embassies in Texas have been ordered to provide protection and guidance, as well as make legal aid available to any Mexican national statewide who “starts trouble” under the new law, the agency said Thursday. Mexico, Alicia Barcena.

“This law is deeply unconstitutional,” Barcena said, noting that immigration matters in the United States, like Mexico, are under federal jurisdiction.

“So we will not allow any action by the state of Texas, nor by the authorities, nor by the police, nor by anyone working on immigration matters at the state level, at the county level, this is a federal matter and for us as well. So we are there,” the official said.