Nikki Haley vows to keep fighting Trump even if she loses South Carolina primary | USA election

Republican candidate Nikki Haley raised expectations Tuesday afternoon by announcing a big speech for the cause. Many speculated about the possibility that he would announce his withdrawal from the presidential race, but it was a coup, intended to send the opposite message. He remains in the race, which has a primary runoff this Saturday in South Carolina. And she says she won’t retire even if she loses, a fact that has angered her rival, Donald Trump. “On Sunday I will continue to be a candidate for the presidency. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Haley has indicated that he will remain in the race at least until Super Tuesday, March 5, the day when the largest number of states go to the polls. “Some of you, maybe some of the media, are here today to see if I’m going to drop out of the race. Well, I am not abandoning her,” he clarified as he began his speech. “I’m going to campaign every day until the last person votes.”

South Carolina Republican primary polls show Trump winning by more than 30 points: 64% to 32%, according to the latest tally from poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight. A candidate’s chances are not much better in lower polling states. Haley, however, isn’t throwing in the towel.

Trump’s position is strange. The Supreme Court has yet to decide whether he can participate in primaries in several states, though it is apparently inclined to allow it. The former president has a March 25 docket appointment in New York and other scheduled trials. Today, only an unforeseen accident would pave the way for Haley’s nomination at the Republican convention in mid-July. However, he chooses to keep fighting.

“I fight for what I know is right. And I don’t care what party leaders and political leaders want. I will keep fighting until the American people close the doors. That day is not today and will not be Saturday. Not at all. The presidential primaries have barely begun. Only three states have voted. That’s all. After this weekend, we’ll be at four. It’s not much. Ten days after South Carolina, 21 other states and territories will vote. People have the right to have their voices heard. And they deserve a real choice. Not Soviet-style elections where there is only one candidate and he gets 99% of the vote,” said the candidate in Greenville (South Carolina), where she gave a speech on Tuesday.

“Instead of focusing on how to make America stronger tomorrow, some want to know if I’ll give in today. We’ve all heard the calls to quit. We all know where they’re coming from: political elites, party leaders, critics. The world’s entertainers (…). “They point to the primary polls and say I’m just delaying the inevitable,” he continued, before defending his independence from the former president compared to co-religionists who have accepted Trump’s pressure.

“Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump are privately terrified of him. They know what a disaster this has been and will be for our party. They’re afraid to say it out loud,” the candidate said. Not afraid to say it out loud. I don’t feel any need to kiss the ring. And I’m not afraid of retaliation from Trump. I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future worries me zero,” he added.

Personal confrontation

Haley’s campaign has taken an increasingly tough line against Donald Trump, sometimes in response to personal attacks from the former president. Haley’s main thesis is that the former president will be unable to defeat incumbent President Joe Biden in November. New Hampshire results showed low support for Trump among moderate and independent voters.

The former US ambassador to the UN believes the endorsement will only get worse as the court case against Trump continues and the former president, with whom Republicans have been defeated on numerous occasions, will be a “disaster” for his party. “I’m running for president because we have a country to save,” she said Tuesday. Earlier, in a statement to The Associated Press, when asked why he did not withdraw and in which states he saw himself stronger, he replied: “Instead of asking me which states I will win, why don’t we ask how? He’s going to win?” A Trump presidential election after spending a year in court?

Hailey is third Caucus Iowa is trailing not only Trump but also Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the nomination race before the New Hampshire primary. The votes, therefore, were a tie between Haley and Trump, with the former president emerging victorious by a large margin, but not enough to force the former South Carolina governor to withdraw. “This race is far from over,” he then said to the dismay of Trump, who was unable to hide his displeasure.

Perhaps more humiliating for Haley was the Nevada result. There were primaries in which Trump did not appear, but they also did not hand out awards to delegates. And some too Caucus, in which she did not participate, and in which Trump took all the delegates. Most troubling for Haley, however, was that the majority of voters in the primaries did not check the “none of these candidates” box, receiving 61% of the vote.

