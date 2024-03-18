USA

They seized another 131 assets from Juan Orlando Hernandez

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

This Monday, the Honduran Prosecutor’s Office conducted a new operation to secure the assets of the former Honduran president. JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZConvicted Drug trafficking In the Southern District Court of New York.

This included the confiscation of 131 properties in Olancho, Tegucigalpa and Gracias, Lempira.

Organized Crime (Fescco), Financial Unit to Support Police Purification (UF-Adpol) and Directorate of Fight Against Drug Trafficking (DLCN).

The action to secure the assets of the former president came out after the conviction trial on March 8, 2024.

It should be remembered that, in 2022, the year he was captured, a domain deprivation court ordered the confiscation of another 30 properties.

The convict is already waiting to know his sentence

Hernandez, which is now waiting Judge Kevin Casteel His sentence was determined, making him the highest-ranking Latin American leader convicted of drug trafficking since the case. Panamanian Manuel Antonio NoriegaIn 1992 a Florida court sentenced him to 40 years in prison for his ties to the Colombian Medellin cartel.

The charge of “conspiracy to import cocaine” carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison; “using and carrying machine guns and other destructive devices” to introduce drugs is punishable by between 30 years and life; And “conspiracy to use and carry a machine gun” to import drugs also carries a maximum life sentence.

The prosecutor’s office maintained that Hernández’s drug trafficking activity was not limited to his two presidential terms, but to at least his entire political career from 2004, a time in which he used his public positions, “as well as the police and the army”. Support for drug trafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere.

Although they did not see crucial evidence during the trial — in the form of video, audio or intercepted communications — that incriminated Hernandez, 55, the jury was convinced by testimony from notorious drug traffickers who testified against him after previously pleading guilty. . American justice, possibly seeking prison benefits.

