They seized another 131 assets from Juan Orlando Hernandez

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

This Monday, the Honduran Prosecutor’s Office conducted a new operation to secure the assets of the former Honduran president. JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZConvicted Drug trafficking In the Southern District Court of New York. This included the confiscation of 131 properties in Olancho, Tegucigalpa and Gracias, Lempira.

They investigate three former deputies and an ex-officer after the trial against JOH

Organized Crime (Fescco), Financial Unit to Support Police Purification (UF-Adpol) and Directorate of Fight Against Drug Trafficking (DLCN). The action to secure the assets of the former president came out after the conviction trial on March 8, 2024. It should be remembered that, in 2022, the year he was captured, a domain deprivation court ordered the confiscation of another 30 properties.

The convict is already waiting to know his sentence