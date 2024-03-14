MeToo explained through cognitive psychology

This is called the “shape effect”. A process that contributes to the freedom of speech of sexists and victims of sexual violence, explains Olivier Dodier, doctor of cognitive psychology.

During a demonstration against violence against women in Toulouse in 2022. Photo Friedrich Schaeber/Hans Lucas

eyeSeven years ago, the #MeToo movement erupted A tidal wave in society, liberating the voices of women victims of racist and sexual violence. According to statistics from the Ministry of Interior, the number of declared victims has increased by 11% every year since 2017, and more and more women are denouncing the violence perpetrated in their own relationships. As if hearing others speak encourages oneself to do so: a phenomenon that is partly due to mechanisms linked to memory and stress, as analyzed by Olivier Dodier, doctor of cognitive psychology.

What cognitive processes are involved when the brain processes a potentially traumatic event such as sexual harassment or assault?

Some individuals do not remember a traumatic event for years. For example, when they go through it at a very young age, without realizing its coercive or sexual nature at the time. After that they will often experience it in a very random and random way, but not necessarily as trauma. And like all non-traumatic memories, they just won’t think about them. Then, for one reason or another, such as encountering media coverage of events that resemble what they experienced, the victim recalls it. Suddenly, the memory is processed differently by the brain because it is an adult who understands the dominance and power issues that can occur. Some people then make connections between what they have experienced and their current knowledge of what sexuality and non-consensual relationships are; They realize that they have gone through something serious and immoral. It is only then that they will potentially develop trauma and decide to talk about it.

We remember stressful moments especially well, because they are strong emotional markers.

Can this trauma affect memory?

A potentially traumatic event is a stressful event. So the question that must be asked is the effect of stress on memory. Overall, the scientific literature suggests that we remember stressful moments particularly well, because they are strong emotional markers and therefore highly memorable. Stress is generally beneficial for memory, but if it is high enough to trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), memories and flashbacks can arise: the memory becomes too present. In general, memory works through the association of memories and cues, as it is called in cognitive psychology. Except that in TSTP, everything becomes a clue and memories become omnipresent.

How do movements like #MeToo, with publicized evidence, make it easier for victims of gender-based and sexual violence to bear witness in return?

There is a phenomenon in cognitive psychology called the modeling effect. When we see someone doing something and we realize that they benefit from it, we will more easily reproduce this behavior. We say to ourselves: “This person has the guts to do it, they have a lot of support, people believe in them – even though there will always be naysayers – and that makes them feel good. I’m going to do that too. » Behind this phenomenon, there are decision-making mechanisms that arise from benefit/risk evaluation, where reward circuits will be integrated in the brain (neuronal circuits involved in pleasure, editor’s note).

This is what happened with the #MeToo movement and more recently with Judith Godrecht: the simple fact of watching her speak, and seeing her feel relieved to speak, can encourage people to follow this model. #MeToo has had a profound impact on notions of the benefit/risk balance associated with sexist and sexual violence testimonies, and the hypothesis of a modeling phenomenon is prevalent among many of my peers. Additionally, I am supervising a student thesis where we use this modeling effect to encourage victims of violence to disclose facts during police or gendarmerie interviews.