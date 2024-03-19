Thinking she was suffering from a lung infection, she discovered she had the first cancer of its kind

A unique case. Alison Varley thought she was suffering from a lung infection. But the diagnosis was completely different. At the age of 42, this mother was having trouble breathing. She then received antibiotic treatment. But the drugs failed to give her relief and her husband contacted the emergency room.

Admitted to the hospital, she underwent a medical examination. A CT scan identifies the presence of goblet cell carcinoma: “The doctors did a CT scan and found five liters of fluid in my right lung. They tried to drain it and found a large mass on my ovary“

Also read >> Dr Christian Recchia: “Almost all cancers are preventable if you do this”

As explained by the Mirror, the medical team discovered that the cancer started in the patient’s appendix before spreading to her colon, ovaries and rectum. “It is rarer on rarer. No one has my cancer. Its genetic makeup is unlike any other in the world. There are people with goblet cells, but not the genetic makeup. That is why they are having trouble with me because no one has suffered from this disease before me“. Indeed, the forty-year-old is the only one in the world suffering from this cancer.

Chemotherapy

This mother of three underwent immunotherapy but the treatment caused the cancer to grow: “Doctors immediately stopped the treatment. If cancer develops during treatment, it can make it worse. They put me under surveillance and I am waiting“Without treatment for nine months, the cancer just grew.”slightly“

Video – Dr Christian Recchia: “We never cure cancer, we live with it”

Recently, a colonoscopy confirmed that the tumor was spreading: “An oncologist came to see me and he told me that the cancer had spread and he thought it was in the colon. They arranged to put a stent in my colon to open it up“

Today, mother is starting chemotherapy. “It’s hard not to talk about dark things when you’re in my shoes… I don’t know if this will be my last Christmas or my last birthday with them. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”