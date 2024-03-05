3 toothpastes to avoid in supermarkets, according to 60 million consumers

The Toothpaste Water, surfactants, fluoride, aromas… also contain abrasive agents that act in addition to brushing. ” Silica, calcium carbonate, alumina, sodium bicarbonate, clay… these powders remove dental plaque before it turns into tartar. », refers to 60 million customers. By A investigation Published in the September 2022 issue (Special Dents), the consumer organization examined 12 toothpastes to detect abrasives and controversial ingredients.

Avoid homemade toothpaste as it is too abrasive

agents Abrasive Toothpaste may contain microparticles that are very aggressive to enamel. Effective in preventing tartar, it is therefore unproductive. Problem: Consumers have no way of knowing the abrasive power of toothpaste, as manufacturers are not required to specify the abrasiveness index of the paste as measured during standardized cleaning in a laboratory. ” From mildly abrasive (0-70) to highly abrasive (150-250), displaying this index on the packaging will help you make an informed choice. », say 60 million customers. Consumer organizations therefore advise against it Homemade toothpaste, with friction rates that are often very high. So laboratory prepared toothpaste is the best solution for your teeth. But it’s not (…)

Read more on Top Sante

Here’s Japanese women’s well-kept secret to weight loss, as revealed by a model

This mark on your leg indicates that your heart is not working properly

A healthy chocolate mug cake recipe is ready in minutes so you can stay fit without gaining weight

Why you should avoid iceberg salad, according to a dietitian

4 brands of mayonnaise will no longer buy according to 60 million consumers