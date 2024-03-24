A blood test developed in Montpellier to detect bipolar disorder will soon be available in France

This is a real breakthrough that can change the daily lives of many patients in France. From April 1, it will be possible to take a blood test to screen for bipolar disorder.

It will be enough to take a blood test prescribed by the doctor before receiving the result after four weeks, showing 20 minutes. The test will be aimed at people suffering from depressive episodes. This is the first blood test to differentiate depression from bipolar disorder, a mental disorder in which patients alternate between depressive and manic phases. Between 1 and 2 million people are affected in France.

Until now, the diagnosis of bipolar disorder was based solely on clinical observation followed by an interview by a psychiatrist. And it often takes many years before there is a definitive word on the various symptoms.

SYNLAB Medical Biology Laboratories has announced the launch of MyEDIT-B, developed by the company Alcediag in Montpellier. This test will save time in diagnosis and facilitate patient care. The test helps identify markers of the disease. The press release stated that the test performance is over 80%.

The test, which is expensive, is not currently reimbursed by Social Security.