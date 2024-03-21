Meta, Microsoft and X attack Apple, accusing it of not respecting the court’s decision on its App Store

The internet giants, in a rare collective initiative, have written to a California court responsible for enforcing the move to force the iPhone maker to authorize alternative payment methods for people in its ecosystem.

At the end of a trial between video game publisher Epic Games and Apple, a federal judge asked the iPhone maker to authorize app publishers to offer alternative payment methods within the Apple ecosystem. In a text sent on Wednesday, the four companies, which recall that they own “Some of the most popular apps in the App Store”, believes that Apple did not comply with this decision. Apple’s new policy “Not respecting the letter or spirit of the court’s decision”The four companies backed Epic in their joint statement.

legal battle

A video game publisher recently took legal action in response to Apple’s new rules, arguing that they rendered other payment methods ineffective. The Apple brand has in fact proposed a solution that allows it to receive 12 to 27% on external purchases, which represents only a small reduction compared to what it charges on the App Store, where it charges 30% on all financial transactions. Charges up to

rules “Apple’s system is impractical for publishers and inaccessible and unattractive to consumers…”Accusation of companies.

Asked by AFP, Apple confirmed that it had “Full Compliance with Assumptions” of a judge, which authorizes them to take necessary measures to protect users. These rules also allow it “Protect against unpaid use of the Apple platform, its services… and its proprietary tools and technologies protected by intellectual property”She continued by citing the declaration of conformity sent to the court.