With 93/100, how does FF7 Rebirth manage so well? Its director has the answer

The tests of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have been released and the world press agrees that it is a great game. And what if the secret to this success came from a very simple element?

A love letter to FF7

Not much longer to wait until you can get your hands on Square Enix’s highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Starting February 29, you’ll be able to join Cloud and his friends, provided you have a PlayStation 5 of course.

Although we know the ins and outs of the original software, we approach and explore FF7 Rebirth and are excited by the suspense of witnessing a surprise surprise from the developers. In our testing, we said that the game’s gameplay was highly effective, that the rhythm was better managed and that the setting was enough to evoke a full range of emotions. As a conclusion, we wrote: “With Rebirth, Final Fantasy may have found the ideal formula for telling the story, while leaving us free to experience it at our own pace. As with any rebirth, there is a before and an after, and this emerging future already promises to be a fun one as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth already has all the qualities to be considered the final game in the saga.” We’re not the only ones who liked the title, as it has a Metacritic average of 93/100 at the time of writing, which is particularly impressive.

Alchemy than magic

These beautiful notes and these unspoken opinions brought to mind some of the words of Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of the FF7 remake. Indeed, in October 2023, the Creator spoke Bloomberg. Asked how Rebirth could take just four years in development despite its rich content, when it’s not unusual to see a AAA production run over six years, Hamaguchi revealed his secret: Chemistry in the team. “Between 80 and 90% of the Final Fantasy VII Remake development team remained for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, allowing for more efficient development even during the height of the pandemic.” reads the article. “We had a clear idea of ​​who to contact if we had a question or problem to solve, we were able to work together as a team and achieve a very smooth pace of game development.”, adds Hamaguchi in the same article. This will (probably) give pause to video game giants who favor shorter contracts.