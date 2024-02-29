Mercedes scored a double in Free Practice 2 in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton ahead of George Russell
After the first free practice session at a leisurely pace this Thursday afternoon in Bahrain, the drivers picked up the pace during the second session and worked towards the first qualifying sessions of the season scheduled for Friday. On the night, it was the Mercedes who were fastest on the Sakhir track, with a best time of 1’30″374 for Lewis Hamilton, followed by his team-mate George Russell, 20 hundredths behind. Of course, this time was made with the softest tire. .
Behind the pair of Mercedes, it is Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin that is third, 28 hundredths behind, ahead of another Spaniard, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, +0″39), Oscar Piastre (McLaren, +0″41) and Max. Verstappen, three-time world champion, at the wheel of his Red Bull RB20 (+0″47). A surprising 7th place for Haas of Nico Hulkenberg (+0″51), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin, + 0″51), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, +0″73) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull, +0″74), who close the top 10 of this EL2.
There is no sign of the Racing Bulls (ex-Alpha Tauri) in the top 10, although they shone during the first session: Daniel Ricciardo is 12th at 1″14 and Yuki Tsunoda is 15th with 1″50. As for Alpine, we still find them at the bottom of the table, 16th for Pierre Gasly (+1″57) and 18th for Esteban Ocon (+1″65). For the French drivers, managing to qualify for Q2 on Friday would already be a great success.