Mercedes scored a double in Free Practice 2 in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton ahead of George Russell

After the first free practice session at a leisurely pace this Thursday afternoon in Bahrain, the drivers picked up the pace during the second session and worked towards the first qualifying sessions of the season scheduled for Friday. On the night, it was the Mercedes who were fastest on the Sakhir track, with a best time of 1’30″374 for Lewis Hamilton, followed by his team-mate George Russell, 20 hundredths behind. Of course, this time was made with the softest tire. .