Mercato: Spain announce signing of Mbappé with PSG

On the PSG side, we have obviously noticed the departure of Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman opted to leave at the end of the season and there is now no question of an extension. On the other hand, the case of his younger brother, Ethan Mbappé, is the subject of certain rumours. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé wants to bring him with him in his suitcase to Real Madrid, but it will be without counting on PSG, who are very eager for Ethan Mbappé. To the point of extending it soon?

And if Kylian Mbappé did not arrive alone Real Madrid ? Recently, it was explained in Spain that clan Mbappé Demanded a transfer from MerengueEthan Mbappé Also “Mbappé’s contract was signed two weeks ago, but his family proposed a few days ago. This does not question his signature. It is a desire or whim. Mbappé’s family and Kylian Mbappé have requested that Real Madrid sign his brother Ethan. », thus trust Edward Inda.

“PSG negotiate new contract for Kylian’s younger brother”.

At the age of 17, Ethan Mbappé took its first steps in PSG In this season. But clearly, its future can be written well Paris And not on the side real Madrid. Indeed, for footmerkato , Andres OnrubiaJournalist for A.S. A possible extension is mentioned for Ethan Mbappé Mu PSG : “ I think Ethan Mbappé is not going to Real Madrid. According to my knowledge, PSG are negotiating a new contract for Kylian’s younger brother and he wants to stay in Paris. In theory, Kylian’s transfer is unrelated to Ethan’s “

