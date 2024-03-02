Mercato: Spain announce signing of Mbappé with PSG
Football – Mercato – PSG
Published on March 2, 2024 at 4:00 am
On the PSG side, we have obviously noticed the departure of Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman opted to leave at the end of the season and there is now no question of an extension. On the other hand, the case of his younger brother, Ethan Mbappé, is the subject of certain rumours. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé wants to bring him with him in his suitcase to Real Madrid, but it will be without counting on PSG, who are very eager for Ethan Mbappé. To the point of extending it soon?
And if Kylian Mbappé did not arrive alone Real Madrid ? Recently, it was explained in Spain that clan Mbappé Demanded a transfer from MerengueEthan Mbappé Also “Mbappé’s contract was signed two weeks ago, but his family proposed a few days ago. This does not question his signature. It is a desire or whim. Mbappé’s family and Kylian Mbappé have requested that Real Madrid sign his brother Ethan. », thus trust Edward Inda.
“PSG negotiate new contract for Kylian’s younger brother”.
At the age of 17, Ethan Mbappé took its first steps in PSG In this season. But clearly, its future can be written well Paris And not on the side real Madrid. Indeed, for footmerkato, Andres OnrubiaJournalist for A.S.A possible extension is mentioned for Ethan Mbappé Mu PSG : “I think Ethan Mbappé is not going to Real Madrid. According to my knowledge, PSG are negotiating a new contract for Kylian’s younger brother and he wants to stay in Paris. In theory, Kylian’s transfer is unrelated to Ethan’s“
“I know he wants to succeed at PSG, but…”
“For me, and I don’t think he’s a bad player, Ethan Mbappé is currently 17 years old and doesn’t have the level to play or play regularly for PSG or Real Madrid. I highly doubt that Killian and his mother, Faiza Lamari, would have made one of the biggest transfers in football history on Ethan’s arrival. If this happens, I will be surprised. I know he wants to succeed at PSG, but anything can happen in football. (…) Very little is said about Ethan in Spain. It’s true that he came off during his Ligue 1 debut against Metz in December, but there aren’t many references to the young Mbappé. We know he’s Killian’s brother. But here, people don’t follow him like Kylian. away from there”added the Spanish journalist Ethan MbappéNo younger brother Kylian Mbappé.