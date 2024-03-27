Laporte after several skirmishes with the Spaniards Vinicius room

Aymeric Laporte, Spain’s defender, criticized Vinicius on social networks after the Brazilian accused him during a friendly match against Brazil (3-3). The Real Madrid winger also clashed with the entire Spanish bench.

If he wore the visiting team’s jersey, Vinicius (23) played at home during Tuesday’s friendly between Spain and Brazil (3-3) at the Santiago-Bernabeu Stadium. Although he didn’t score a goal, the Real Madrid winger came out in particular for clashing with some Spanish players during the match. He attacked defender Aymeric Laporte in particular by lashing back for a corner. The latter quickly pushed him away with his arm before being attacked by Lucas Beraldo.

“Maybe he wanted to dance.”

The scene delighted the Frenchman (who has opted for Spanish selection ahead of Euro 2021) on social networks. “Maybe he wanted to dance,” he joked at the football”, uttered by Vinicius the day before at a press conference, during which he broke down in tears while talking about racism, which he is regularly the target of.

On Tuesday, Vinicius, who wore the captain’s armband for the first time in his career with the Selecao (28 caps, 3 goals), was not the only one confused with Laporte. Replaced in the 71st minute of the game by Douglas Luiz, he remained very active on the sidelines, protesting against some of the referee’s decisions, especially Marc Cucurella’s disallowed elbow in the face (79th) in front of Andric (warned for reacting by bringing a trip. His leg).

Madilena then engaged the entire Spanish bench, particularly targeting La Roja captain and striker Alvaro Morata of Real’s arch-rivals Atlético de Madrid. Members of Brazil’s staff then tried to stop him, without actually succeeding in stopping the player from continuing his diatribe against his opponents. The latter, including former Parisian Pablo Sarbia, responded with broad smiles.