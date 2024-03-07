Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: PSG have got the perfect recruit!

This Tuesday, PSG beat Real Sociedad (2-1) on their lawn to book their ticket to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. A qualification quietly earned by a club accustomed to trembling in competition. Arriving last summer, Luis Enrique is no stranger to change.

Continues to European adventure PSG. After two consecutive defeats in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the capital club real Society On his lawn (2-1), confirms the success of the first leg (2-0). The choices paid off for Luis Enrique, who decided to position himself significantly Osman Dembele As a playmaker. Kylian Mbappé Was decisive with his double, just days after coming off at half-time against himAS Monaco (0-0).

Luis Enrique, good Parisian pick

Published by Serenity Paris Saint Germain The question was raised, given that the club has experienced numerous European disappointments in recent years, leaving it fearful of even a Champions League spot. Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino Or Christopher Gaultier Failed to avert disaster, while Louis EnriqueWith his experience, he begins to bring the long-desired peace.

“He has the necessary experience”