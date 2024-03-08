Julia Simon-Justine Bresaz-Bouchet, a big face!

Through the admission of the first person concerned, the biathlon girls emphasized Jean-Paul Giacchino’s decision to continue his mission as shooting coach of the French women’s team.

Justine Bresaz-Buchette, Julia Simon and all the girls from the French biathlon team won their case. Returning to business in 2020, Jean-Paul Giacchino decided to stay two more years, thus continuing his mission until the 2026 Games. The shooting coach of the French women’s team initially wanted to retire but the Blues, and especially its leaders, convinced him to come. Back for two more years.

“He knows what I think but I keep it to myself”Julia Simon spoke with a smile when the subject was mentioned last weekend, in Oslo, when the four-time world champion in Novo Mesto was informed by a relevant person of the good news.

Goal Games!

Interviewed by Nordic magazine, Jean-Paul Giacchino returned to this about-face. “Throughout the summer and fall, I had no hesitation as I made the decision to stop. My retirement application was submitted with a closing date of May 2024”He revealed, revealing the pressure French biathletes received from other members of staff as well.

“People, like team leader Stéphane Bouthiaux, have been asking me for a while, telling me I can stay until 2026 because it’s not far and it’s tomorrow.” He explained by adding: “The girls also expressed their desire and asked me to stay. So I had to send the letter that I am canceling my retirement next May! »

“It obviously makes you happy and questions you. No one is irreplaceable, not even me, but it certainly played a role in my decision.He admitted before outlining his ambitions for 2026: “We finally won the world relay title and I think we have girls who can be Olympic champions. I’m repeating myself, but I don’t want to regret telling myself I wasn’t there. »