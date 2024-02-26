Teddy Riner was cut by French judo boss Stephane Nomis

Tofik Babayev / AFP Tofik Babayev / AFP Teddy Riner, here on February 16, 2024, like every judoka has not two but eight places for her loved ones.

Sports – “I can’t let him say that.” » After complaining in What an era! Offered only two spots by the federation to take part in his fight at the Paris Olympic Games, Teddy Riner was rescheduled this Sunday, February 25, by French judo boss Stéphane Nomis.

“With all my affection and respect for Teddy Riner, for all our champions, who, I remind you, are going to collect ten medals in Paris, I cannot let him say what he expressed yesterday without reacting »Stefan announced at Nomis Parisian.

The Judo Federation bought 7,000 places for club volunteers. “An attempt As a consequence for a federation that has gone far financially, the Games must remain a popular celebration and accessible to all. First wanted to convince Stefan Nomis, who assured that the Federation wanted “Think of everyone and as many people as possible”.

A total of eight locations

Thus, two places were offered to each athlete by the Judo Federation. But they are not alone, as the state and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) offer six more for athletes’ relatives, for a total of eight places. In response to the judo champion’s comments, Sports Minister Amélie Aude-Castera explained on X (ex-Twitter) a while ago today.

In this regard, Stefan Nomis says “Intending to offer only two”. And for perspective says: “Today we are going through difficult times in France, so we must put things in perspective because the Games are an extraordinary event, which unfortunately not everyone will have access to. As a federation, our role is to open it up to as many people as possible. »

See also at HuffPost :