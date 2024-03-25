“Memory” review: Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard are going deep

Is a love story possible between a sexually assaulted man and a man suffering from dementia? This is what is proposed memory by Michelle Franco (sunset).

Sylvia (Jessica Chastain), who we meet at an AA meeting, hasn’t had a drink in 13 years, the age of her daughter Sara (Brooke Timber). He is a social worker, his life is organized like clockwork and he watches Sarah’s every move. Some would be content to take it for granted A control freakBut the most observant will say that his desire to control everything — and the two locks on his apartment door — hides a deep wound.

And that is the case. Sylvia remembers being raped at the age of eight and is convinced that Saul (Peter Sarsgaard), a stranger who followed her after a party and whom she finds lying in the snow outside her house the next morning, was one of her attackers. is This doesn’t stop him from getting in touch with Isaac (Josh Charles), Saul’s brother and legal guardian. It is the latter who reveals to him that Saul is suffering from early-onset dementia and has significant memory loss.

But his memory plays tricks on him, Sylvia’s sister hints to him that Saul couldn’t have attacked her when she was young, the dates don’t match. For no apparent reason, she nevertheless accepts Isaac’s offer to take care of Saul.

Served by excellent performances from Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, Michelle Franco then explores all the nuances and subtleties of this love story – one would almost be tempted to add “impossible”. Their mutual hesitance, discoveries of rape victim Sylvia, and their awkwardness make Sylvia and Saul a very human and very likable couple.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

memory will be released in Quebec theaters starting January 19.