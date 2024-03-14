Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hot Girl Summer Tour With Cheeky Bikini Shot And Gets Instant Warning From Instagram





Megan from Stallion flaunts her curves in a bikini shot to promote the Hot Girl Summer Tour.

The Savage singer, 29, shows off her rear in the cheeky bottoms and the photo looks like a magazine hot girl.

Megan – who was in Japan earlier this month – listed the cities her 2024 tour will stop in with the captions: ‘Calling all hotties’, ‘Coming to a city near you’ and ‘Hottest event of the summer.

She captioned the photo: ‘Get ready to have some fun with me on the Hot Girl Summer Tour (sun emojis) Get your outfits ready now! We’re starting this May (fire emoji).

‘I told you which cities to prepare for today! Check back on the 20th for the official dates (winking emojis) I’m so excited.’

However, Instagram thought the image was a bit too racy and tried to censor the Not My Fault hitmaker.

She shared the tip on her Instagram Stories and wrote: ‘No it’s just a lil cheek lol.’

Meghan looked gorgeous in the photo, in which she showed off her recent weight loss in a skimpy suit.

Her makeup was dramatic, featuring defined cheeks, subtle highlighting and smokey eyes.

Megan announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour in January. ‘Oh, we’re touring this year. Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024, will be in summer time.

She wrote, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been outside and done my own thing during the summer like I did in 2019.

‘So this will be the first time I drop an album in time for summer. I want to give hotties the experience of Megan to Stallion.’

Her new post reveals that the tour kicks off in mid-May in Minneapolis and ends in London, UK.

Megan is scheduled to play 19 dates in the United States before heading to Europe for shows in Glasgow, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Dublin, Birmingham and London; Seen in 2024

The tour has been going on for years and is finally happening this summer; Seen in 2023

Megan is scheduled to play 19 dates in the United States before heading to Europe for shows in Glasgow, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Dublin, Birmingham and London.

The tour has been in the works for years and is finally happening this summer.

The Houston native recently took the stage with Beyoncé in her hometown to perform her hit song Savage.

Remember, the dates for the Hot Girl Summer Tour will be released on March 20