Kate Beckinsale, 50, posts ‘sick’ photos from hospital bed, fans worried

Kate Beckinsale, 50, raised concerns about her health online after posting a series of photos on Instagram.

The actress posted some pictures on social media from the hospital bed as a tribute to her mom.

“Thank you,” she captioned the photo, “to those who sit with us when we are sick.”

Kate Beckinsale’s fans are worried about her health – and we can understand why. The star regularly shares glimpses of her life on social media, but this time Beckinsale is causing concern over some mysterious photos she shared on Instagram from her hospital bed.

Last week, Beckinsale posted a birthday tribute to her mother on “UK Mother’s Day” with captions about “love” and “support.” Hidden in the batch of photos were two shots of the star sitting on a hospital bed. It appears Beckinsale was hooked up to an IV in one of the photos.

What’s more, the first photo on the post is a screenshot of Beckinsale’s text with her mother in which she thanks her daughter for her “fabulous” gifts. Beckinsale replied: “God I’m so relieved that I was a little impaired.”

“Thank those who love us and support us and try to make sure there are bits that aren’t. And to take care of our dogs when we can’t, and to remember the happy things when we can’t.” Leads to keep,” Beckinsale captioned her post. “And come and sit with us when we’re sick…And send up balloons and check and pull us out of the well with love.”

Fans expressed concern in the comments while also wishing the star well. “Are you okay? Why are you in the hospital? Please get well soon 😢” one fan wrote. “Such a sweet post for your mama. I’m praying for your recovery even though you’re going through Kate. ❤️” added another. “Sending you lots of love, hugs and prayers for a speedy recovery ❤️,” another tweeted.

Two days after Beckinsale’s post, the actress posted another hospital photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, the star sleeps in her hospital bed with her cat Willow. “Visitor,” he wrote on the photo.

It’s unclear why Beckinsale has been hospitalized for the past few days, but fans have speculated in the comments that it could be related to her mast cell activation syndrome, which she previously opened up about in an Instagram post reacting to plastic surgery, Botox. and filler charges.

“I don’t,” Beckinsale wrote in response to an accusatory comment. “I really can’t, I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is a really huge daily struggle and means I react badly to hundreds of things. Can’t take the risk.”

According to the Center for Genetic and Rare Diseases Information (GARD) mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) “causes a person to have frequent severe allergic symptoms that affect various body systems.” “In MCAS, mast cells mistakenly release a number of chemical agents, resulting in symptoms in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory and neurological systems.”

Another fan speculated that her hospitalization could be related to a ruptured ovarian cyst, which she previously documented on Instagram in 2019.

Whatever the reason for Beckinsale’s hospital stay, we along with her many supportive fans hope the star feels better soon. We wish her a speedy recovery!

