This iconic hit was written… in just ten minutes!

Superstar over the top, Rihanna is taking her time to return to the limelight. In fact, his last album “Anti” is already from 2016! The project, which includes “Work”, “Need Me” and “Love on the Brain” with Drake, has reached the triple platinum milestone, selling over 300,000 copies in France. Further proof that, at home as much as in the four corners of the world, the 36-year-old Barbadian singer is being listened to in a big way despite her long absence, during which she unveiled only the single “Lift Me Up,” which provided the spectacle. Superbowl halftime in 2023 and recently gave a private concert in India that caused controversy. So she chose to devote herself to other projects, such as her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty that was popular with consumers or her personal life, she gave birth to two children – born in May 2022 and August 2023 respectively – from her union with the rapper. A$AP rocked.

A story based on bed!

However, Rihanna remains one of People’s most popular artists over the years, as evidenced by her over 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify. It must be said that the artist has left numerous hits behind him, one of which has just crossed the symbolic bar of one billion views on YouTube – already his sixth billionaire clip! Among her hits, we include “California King Bad,” which was released on her fifth studio effort, “Loud,” in 2010. However, the song reveals a more personal side in which she reveals a tumultuous relationship with a lover that seems to be disintegrating. And the touch in his work, was not written by the singer himself. It was Muni Long, another artist who oscillates between pop, R&B and soul, and today has a hit solo, who took care of the text. In an interview with Complex, he returned to the history of this hit.

Actually, Muni Long was what we call a “ghost writer” at the time, meaning she wrote songs for other artists. Then the singer worked in Miami and gave herself the name Priscilla Renina, which was the name in the civil status. It was then that a certain Jermaine of Florida duo The Runners commissioned her to write a song. However, the young artist has to move to Los Angeles and only thinks about buying furniture for his new home. Thus, very tired of the prospect of this change of residence, she does not proceed at all on the project, and at the last minute comes up with the name of the song: “California King Bed”. ” I was like, “Turn the volume up, let me do this quick so I can get my furniture.” », she recalls during the interview. And that’s how she wrote this hit… top in ten minutes.

The rest is history. Once the songs were completed, the title would become Rihanna’s property, however it was initially proposed. Kelly Clarkson. A real tipping point for Muni Long, as she subsequently collaborated with Rihanna several times, but this time directly in the studio. We can also note that she is also the one we find behind the lyrics of “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, “Love Soft”. Kelly Clarkson“Imagine” or “Timber” by Ariana Grande Pitbull And Kesha. Sufficient to gain a particularly valuable experience that allowed her to later shine solo, she was particularly successful in the hits “Hrs & Hrs” (224 million plays on Spotify and the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance in 2023) or “Made for Me” (57 ) signed. million), now has a total of over 14 million monthly listeners on the Swedish streaming platform. Also, as for the song “California King Bad”, it now has over 282 million plays on Spotify and its music video has been viewed 332 million times, a must-have in the Barbadian singer’s repertoire. And even though, as Muni Long himself recognizes, his author received only a small portion of the royalties generated by the piece.