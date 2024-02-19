Megan the stallion puts on a cheeky display in tiny pink velvet shorts and a crop top as she celebrates her birthday





Megan Thee Stallion tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday as she shared photos from her birthday celebration.

The Houston-bred rap artist turned 29 on February 15 and stepped out on her special day in a hot pink ensemble consisting of shrunk velvet shorts and a revealing crop top.

Joining her 31.8 million fans on the app, she wrote in the caption: ‘Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated my birthday with me.’

She added, ‘You made my week so amazing I’m so happy. Love yall! Andddd thanks to all the hotties who came together and gave me a whole billboard to say happy birthday!!!!

The Grammy-winning star then teased: ‘I love yall and I can’t wait to see what yall does next.’

Megan Thee Stallion tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday as she shared photos from her birthday celebration.

The Houston-bred rap artist turned 29 on February 15 and stepped out for her special day in a hot pink co-ord consisting of shrunk shorts and a crop top.

Joining her 31.8 million fans on the app, she wrote in the caption: ‘Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated my birthday with me.’

She showed off her enviably toned stomach in her skimpy top, which featured a crisscross neckline that showed off her ample cleavage.

The bright, long-sleeve number features blue and pink stone accents along the trim.

The Hiss hitmaker slipped into a pair of open-toe, pink, platform heels before switching out her feet for a pair of roller skates.

A selection of images showed her at a skating rink where she posed on a sparse wooden floor.

One featured the beauty in pink socks and a pair of black skates as she smiled with a balloon in her hand.

Her jet black hair was styled in long, voluminous, cascading waves.

Megan, full name Megan Peet, was surrounded by friends in the snapshot carousel.

The group enjoyed a meal at a Japanese restaurant where they enjoyed a delicious looking spread.

Megan, full name Megan Peet, was surrounded by friends in the snapshot carousel

Her jet black hair was styled in long, voluminous, cascading waves

Megan’s face was carefully done with feature-accentuating makeup

The self-proclaimed hot girl took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her new collaboration with Nike.

She modeled athleticwear as she flaunted her signature raven hair.

The Texas native had more models in various pieces from the collection.

‘It gives details. It offers versatility. He wears it to the gym or the club,’ said the singer.

Here is my first collection with ‘hotties, hot girl systems. How I want you to feel – inspired by the hotties you are.’

The collaboration was amazing with no marketing before.

One fan wrote in the comments: ‘One thing about Megan is that she doesn’t let the media stop her from shining.’

The Hiss hitmaker slipped into a pair of open-toed, pink, platform heels before switching out her feet for a pair of roller skates.

Her reflective post at Bombshell includes Polaroid shots

Meghan gave her fans a billboard in her Instagram caption

The group enjoyed a meal at a Japanese restaurant where they enjoyed a delicious looking spread

A limited collection of training gear was released in conjunction with his birthday.

On February 20, a wider release will be made available online and in-person through Nike and other select retailers.

According to Nike’s website, the pieces range in price from $40 to $200.

Items include bodysuits, jacket onesies, bras, pro shorts and crop tees and all come in plus sizes to accommodate ‘all the hotties’.