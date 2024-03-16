Dion Dawkins dishes on Josh Allen’s improved fashion sense thanks to Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen has been making headlines lately, not only for his performance on the field but also for his development. A sense of styleThanks to his relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on a romantic getaway in the City of Love

Dawkins: Josh Allen is in love

Recently, the bill disposal Dion Dawkins gave insight about Alan’s New fashion choices and the impact of her romance with them Steinfeld.

During a guest appearance on "Up & Adams,"Dion Dawkins Josh highlighted Allen’s fashion transformation, crediting this to his blossoming romance with her. Hailee Steinfeld.

Dawkins emphasizes Allen’s affection for Steinfeld, “Josh is in love” and highlights how Allen enthusiastically accepts Steinfeld’s fashion suggestions.

S Allan Explore new style trails on Steinfeld’s On cue, her wardrobe undergoes a significant evolution, reflecting the couple’s shared tastes and interests.

“Josh is in love,”Dawkins reiterated. “So, if his girl is shopping and she’s like, ‘Joshi, try this!’ Josh would say, ‘Okay. I’ll try this!'”

Ducking went on saying “I think it’s more, Josh is in a new realm of clothes. I think he has this new girl, and his new girl is opening his horizons to new types of clothes that he’s not used to.”

There was an event that attracted attention Alan’s During the wardrobe mishap Fashion Week In Paris, where he wears his pants.

While some attribute it to his offseason fitness regimen, Dawkins Rejected such claims, emphatically Alan’s The choice of clothing is influenced by Steinfeld’s preferences.

Dawkins noted Alan’s Crediting the transition from comfortable clothing to more tailored clothing Steinfeld to expand Alan’s Fashion background.

Dawkins Reiterated the importance of Alan’s relationship with Steinfeldhighlights its positive impact on Alan’s Conduct on and off the field.

when Alan’s The acting has been superb. Dawkins A new confidence and focus Alan’s behavior, thanks to the stability and support it provides Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld’s relationship strategy

Despite his high profile career, Steinfeld And Allan Maintain a low-key approach to their relationship, preferring privacy over public scrutiny.

Steinfeld’s A recent appearance at the Oscars without Allan underlining their commitment to keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

Sources close to the couple confirm the seriousness of their relationship PEOPLE.comHighlighting their shared values ​​and mutual respect for each other’s privacy.

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page through it all,” The source said.